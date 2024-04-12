Robinson on competing in top six, marquee results and summer window fears
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Celtic Park on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
His side won't "rest on our laurels" as he looks to improve top-six record and potentially catch Kilmarnock to seal European football.
Believes his players and staff have not been given enough credit for the season they've had. This could be down to the lack of "marquee result" which he hopes they can claim at the league leaders this weekend.
Insists there is "absolutely no pressure" on his team and they can approach the rest of the campaign with "no fear" after securing a top-six finish.
Admits he's likely to lose "five or six potential starters" in the summer to English Championship clubs or "bigger SPFL sides". Keanu Baccus, Alex Gogic and Ryan Strain are among the players who have deals expiring at the end of the season.
But Robinson says European qualification could mean the addition of an extra player as he anticipates a mini re-build.