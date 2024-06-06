Robinson and Challinor not under consideration by Sunderland for head coach vacancy

[Getty Images]

Dave Challinor and Stephen Robinson are not under consideration by Sunderland to become the Black Cats' new head coach, the BBC understands.

A source from the club has stated reports earlier today that the pair were part of the final three candidates to become the new boss on Wearside are false.

Challinor is currently in charge at Stockport County and Robinson is at helm at St. Mirren. They were touted to be in the running to be next Sunderland head coach alongside former AZ boss Pascal Jansen.

Sunderland's head coach search remains ongoing following the sacking of Michael Beale in February.