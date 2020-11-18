Mets' Robinson Cano suspended for entire 2021 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug

Robinson Cano walks off field

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and has been suspended for the entire 2021 season, it was announced Wednesday.

Due to the suspension, Cano's entire $24 million salary for the 2021 season will be forfeited.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”

MLB released the following statement:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension of Canó, who was previously suspended for a violation of the Program on May 15, 2018, will commence at the start of the 2021 regular season.

This is the second time Cano has been suspended for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Cano's first positive test came in 2018 while he was a member of the Seattle Mariners. He was suspended for 80 games for that offense.

The Mets acquired Cano after the 2018 season in a deal that also brought Edwin Diaz to New York and sent (among others) top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Seattle.

Cano struggled in 2019 in his first season with the Mets, but was one of their better offensive players in the shortened 2020 season, slashing .316/.352/.544 with 10 homers in 49 games.

With the Mets operating without Cano in 2021, there could be a number of ripple effects both on and off the field.

Cano's absence could allow Jeff McNeil or Andres Gimenez to play second base, and could open up the DH spot for Dominic Smith or J.D. Davis.

The Cano suspension will also mean that the Mets will theoretically have more room in their budget for the 2021 season.

Cano, 38, is under contract through the 2023 season. He is set to earn $24 million in both 2023 and 2024.