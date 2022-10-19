Robinson calls Packers offensive line 'atrocious' so far in 2022
NFL Network's Michael Robinson calls the Green Bay Packers offensive line 'atrocious' so far in the 2022 NFL regular season.
NFL Network's Michael Robinson calls the Green Bay Packers offensive line 'atrocious' so far in the 2022 NFL regular season.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]
The Chicago Bears announced they have released wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with another packed episode. The CFP committee is meeting again this week to determine when the expanded playoff will take place. This leads to a discussion on the importance of becoming a top 2 seed and the other challenges that the committee may face logistically.
The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
Aaron Judge has brought his record-breaking power to Game 5, as he hit a homer to help build the Yankees' lead over the Guardians.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The #49ers should pull the trigger on a Christian McCaffrey trade. @nicholasmcgee24 explains:
Will the Patriots make a move before the November 1 trade deadline?
Could the Vikings be opening up a roster spot for a major addition?
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
What's the read on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe around the NFL? Here's what an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer entering Week 6.
There appeared to be a disconnect between Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur during their postgame press conferences after the Packers' loss to the Jets.
Some of football's best receivers are off in Week 7 with the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams on bye. With holes to fill, Andy Behrens has his top adds to target.
Jalen Hurts' interception pace, the longest winning streaks in franchise history and a shared record for Jake Elliott feature in Reuben Frank's latest Eagles stats.
George Kittle and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Steelers shuffled the practice squad roster on Tuesday.
NFL trade rumors: Saints linked to two wide receivers, one outgoing and one incoming