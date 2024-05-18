Robinette to coach Murray County boys basketball

May 18—For the first time in nearly two decades, Murray County High School will have a new head boys basketball coach.

Keith Robinette will lead the program, the school announced, after the departure of Greg Linder.

Linder, who coached the Indians to five state playoff appearances in 19 years leading his alma mater, took a job outside the school system.

To replace Linder, Murray brings in another Murray County graduate who spent time as an assistant under both Linder and his predecessor, Kerry Wildes.

Linder also spent 12 years working at North Murray High School, serving for a time as head girls basketball coach, assistant principal and athletic director. Since 2022, Robinette has been an assistant principal at Coker Elementary.

Robinette played basketball and baseball during his time at Murray County High before graduating in 1997. After attending Kennesaw State University, Robinette returned to Murray to serve as a physical education teacher and assistant boys basketball coach for six years.

Robinette will take control over a Murray team that finished 13-12 last year but loses several senior starters.

2024 Region 7-2A first-teamers Parker Hawkins and Braxton Vineyard, as does second-teamer Judah Woodall and starting point guard Avery Jones.