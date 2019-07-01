Robin Lopez reportedly agrees to 2-year deal with the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference next season, and not just because they have returning 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As free agency got underway on Sunday, the Bucks re-signed center Brook Lopez. Then, in a surprising move, Milwaukee signed his twin brother Robin Lopez.

Sources: Lopez agrees to a two-year deal at the full room exception with the second year being a player option. https://t.co/0qkFkRNc0r — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019





The room exception is for NBA teams that were under the cap but then used all their space.

Milwaukee also re-signed Khris Middleton to a long-term deal, and kept George Hill.

The Bucks let former rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon walk to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade deal where Milwaukee grabbed one first-round and two second-round picks from the Pacers.

The Lopez twins have not played together since they starred at Stanford in college.

Robin will add some rebounding and defensive help as a backup rim protector, which Milwaukee needs. He is an efficient post-up player, sets great screens in the pick-and-roll, and scores well on offensive rebounding chances.

At age 31, Robin is still a good defender, particularly as a backup option. He should benefit Milwaukee’s chances in the playoffs nicely.