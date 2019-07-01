Robin Lopez joins brother, Brook, in agreeing to deal with Bucks originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Robin Lopez is off to Milwaukee to play with his brother, Brook, and the Bucks.

The former Bulls center, who was at the heart of the Derrick Rose trade with the Knicks in 2016, reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Bucks late Sunday night.

Sources: Lopez agrees to a two-year deal at the full room exception with the second year being a player option. https://t.co/0qkFkRNc0r — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

He'll play alongside Brook for the first time since the duo starred at Stanford in 2008. He gives the Bucks another veteran presence on a team flush with them. Milwaukee was one of the most aggressive teams early in free agency, signing Khris Middleton to a max deal, re-upping Brook Lopez for $52 million and adding Robin with the full room exception. The Bucks also sent away Malcolm Brogdon in a sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers while re-signing George Hill to a three-year deal.

It ends a bumpy ride in Chicago for Lopez, who dealt with the fallout of the Bulls' rebuild as well as having to mentor Wendell Carter Jr., who took his starting role in training camp last season.

Lopez put together an incredible stretch in the second half of the 2019 season after Carter was lost to a thumb injury. From Feb. 2 to the end of the season, a span of 30 games, Lopez averaged 14.5 points on 60% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.