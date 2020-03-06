Robin Lehner's Golden Knights mask unveiled

Looks like former Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner's new goalie mask is officially ready. Lehner was traded from Chicago to the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of Feb. 24's trade deadline.

Appropriately, a panda can be seen on the fresh lid, as well as the #SameHere hashtag Lehner and others have used to advocate for mental health awareness.

In a complicated transaction, the 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist was first traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for winger Martins Dzierkals, a 22-year-old unsigned draft pick. Lehner and Dzierkals were then traded to Vegas, getting the Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban, defenseman prospect Slava Demin and Vegas' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 28-year-old netminder was 16-10-5 as a Hawk this season with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Lehner is 2-0-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average, a .967 save percentage and one shutout in two starts for the Golden Knights.

