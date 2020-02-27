Robin Lehner on things not working out with Blackhawks after trade to Vegas Golden Knights

Former Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner has only been with the Vegas Golden Knights for three days after being traded by the Blackhawks ahead of Monday's deadline.

In a complicated transaction, Lehner was first traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for winger Martins Dzierkals, a 22-year-old unsigned draft pick. Lehner and Dzierkals were then traded to Vegas, getting the Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban, defenseman prospect Slava Demin and Vegas' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist has drawn attention for talking about how things were handled with the Hawks twice already in the three-day span.

RELATED - Robin Lehner opens up on getting traded by Blackhawks

After a Knights' practice on Thursday, Lehner was asked if his pending unrestricted free agent status was weighing on him.

"To be honest, that's not weighing on my mind," Lehner told Vegas media. "There was other things weighing on my mind. I mean, I haven't played to my potential the last few weeks and there's a few things that kind of played into that.

"I went to Chicago to help them out and got promises of getting a fair chance to play. I came there with a good mindset to fit into the team. I mean, I didn't play much in the beginning or the middle-beginning of the season, even if I played really well and had a good camp.

"Eventually I took over and I think I won like nine out of 10, 12 out of 15, and we walked up one point behind a playoff spot. Then all of a sudden, I found myself on the bench for no reason. That was tough. Plus, negotiations had totally died out."

Lehner signed a one-year, $5 million free agent contract with the Blackhawks. He and Corey Crawford equally split the net, with Lehner getting the edge in quality performances the first half of the season.

Story continues

Crawford had a .939 save percentage from Jan. 15 to the trade deadline. Lehner's was .899 during that span.

"At the end of the day, we're players playing for our lives and playing for contracts," Lehner said. "I felt for two years I've played really well and I still can't get something done, and I'm playing well and I can't play. It hits your motivation part a little bit and I've got to do a better job of letting that kind of go away.

"I thought there was a future there and I did everything to get a future there, and I still couldn't get a future there. In the end, the last couple weeks were tough, mentally, to kind of find a motivation needed."

Lehner was 16-10-5 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 33 appearances with the Blackhawks.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Robin Lehner on things not working out with Blackhawks after trade to Vegas Golden Knights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago