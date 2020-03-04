Wednesday afternoon former Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner posted a photo on Twitter with a cross imprint on his chest from his gold chain.

When you take a slap shot to the chest... worth it tho.🙏 god is good. pic.twitter.com/3jrW6IDOyN — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) March 4, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lehner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

RELATED: Robin Lehner opens up on being traded by Blackhawks

Vegas had the day off on Wednesday, so it's most likely the former Hawk took the slap shot he's referring to in Tuesday's 3-0 shutout victory against the New Jersey Devils.

The 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist saved all 27 shots he faced on Tuesday and is 2-0-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average, a .967 save percentage and one shutout in two starts for the Golden Knights.



Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.





Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Robin Lehner posts photo of chest imprint from slap shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago