Robin Lehner opens up on getting traded by Blackhawks

Las Vegas media met Robin Lehner for the first time on Tuesday following the Golden Knight's practice.

In a complicated transaction, Lehner was first traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for winger Martins Dzierkals, a 22-year-old unsigned draft pick. Lehner and Dzierkals were then traded to Vegas, getting the Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban, defenseman prospect Slava Demin and Vegas' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist, who was 16-10-5 as a Hawk this season with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage, was refreshingly honest with the Chicago media on a daily basis.

The 28-year-old was a little more soft-spoken in Vegas on Tuesday, but had plenty to say on the trade and his time in Chicago.

Similar to his Windy City tenure with Corey Crawford, Lehner will likely be splitting time in net with another No. 1 goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury.

"I just got here," Lehner said when asked about his role with the Golden Knights by Vegas reporters. "I had a couple talks with [head coach Pete DeBoer]. I'm just here whenever they need me, to do the best I can. Try to be ready and try to just help the team win when I get the chance."

Aside from Crawford, Lehner has had additional experience sharing the net with other great goalies.

"I played with good goalies my whole career, ever since my Ottawa days with (Ben) Bishop and Craig Anderson, Brian Elliott . . . it's no different," Lehner said. "I'm coming in here to do my best and [ trying] to help the team win.

"Marc-Andre is obviously one of the best goalies in the league and he's been for his whole career, very impressive career. I got to spend time with Corey Crawford this year, which was great and get to finish out the year with Marc and it's a good opportunity for me."

Sin City's newest goalie was a bit surprised Vegas got him ahead of the deadline.

"I definitely was," Lehner said. "We were hearing from a few teams and Vegas came out of nowhere. I was a little shocked but really excited, pleasantly surprised. Hell of a team in here and fun to join a team that has a chance to win the Cup."

The netminder had mixed feelings when asked if he was surprised to be traded by Chicago.

"Yes and no," Lehner said. "[If you] asked me a few weeks ago, no. I had high hopes, but nothing happened. Never got an offer of anything, so I figured last few days that's probably going to be the case."

