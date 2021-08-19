Robertsons top market goat show

Aug. 19—ROCKSPRINGS — Sisters Kendra Robertson and McKenzie Robertson took top honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Goat Show on Wednesday evening in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.

Kendra Robertson's goat was named Grand Champion Market Goat and McKenzie Robertson's goat was named the Reserve Champion Market Goat.

Rounding out the top five were Jeremiah Mohler, Lex Ingles and Tyson Hupp.

Market goat results, by class, were as follows:

Underweight — Jenna Spencer, Ashlyn Bradford, Woody Will and Wyatt Teaford;

Class 1 — Mattee Bolden, Jacob Spencer, Bradley Dillon, Cassidy Bailey;

Class 2 — Tyson Hupp, Bryant Mohler, Jensen Litchfield, Leah Spencer, Lydyah Barringer, Kristin McKay;

Class 3 — Bella Mugrage, Kendall Schagel, Aubree Marcinko, Braelynn Sims, Nina Blackhurst;

Class 4 — Jeremiah Mohler, Samual Cremeans, Peyton Bailey, Maylee Barringer;

Class 5 — McKenzie Robertson, Lex Ingles, Emma Leachman, Alexis Grubb;

Class 6 — Kendra Robertson, Maddy Karr and Ella Bailey.

McKenzie Robertson was named the Grand Champion Market Goat Showman, with Tyson Hupp named the Reserve Champion Market Goat Showman.

Market goat showmanship competitors (first two placed by class) were as follows:

Senior — Kristin McKay;

Junior — Jacob Spencer, Bella Mugrage, Cassidy Bailey, Jensen Litchfield, Samual Cremeans, Maylee Barringer, Lex Ingles;

Intermediate — McKenzie Robertson, Mattee Bolden, Woody Will, Jeremiah Mohler, Bradley Dillon, Lydyah Barringer, Bryant Mohler, Leah Spencer, Alexis Grubb, Maddy Karr;

Novice — Tyson Hupp, Peyton Bailey, Jenna Spencer, Emma Leachman, Ashlyn Bradford, Braelynn Sims, Nina Blackhurst, Wyatt Teaford, Aubree Marcinko, Kendal Schagel, Kendra Robertson, and Ella Bailey.

In dairy and breeding goat showmanship, Kristin McKay was named the Grand Champion Dairy/Breeding Goat Showman, with Peyton Bailey named the Reserve Champion Dairy/Breeding Goat Showman.

Competing in dairy/breeding goat showmanship, in addition to McKay and Bailey, were Dominique Butcher, Melinda Lawson, Seth Hagaman, Kameron Hagaman, Mattee Bolden, Bradley Dillon, Adyson Fields, Zoey Schartiger, Emilee Smarr, Elizabeth Spires, Woody Will and Braxton Fields.

Dairy and breeding goat results, by breed, were as follows:

Overall Grand Champion Doe — Peyton Bailey, Boer; Overall Reserve Champion Doe — Mattee Bolden, Boer;

Overall Grand Champion Billy — Dominique Butcher, Nigerian; Woody Will, Pygmy;

Pack Goat — Grand Champion Elizabeth Spires, Reserve Champion Emilee Smarr;

Pygmy — Grand Champion Braxton Fields; Reserve Champion Woody Will;

Alpine — Grand Champion Kristin McKay (yearling doe); Reserve Champion Kristin McKay (intermediate doe);

Boer — Grand Champion Peyton Bailey; Reserve Champion Mattee Bolden;

Mini Lamancha — Grand Champion Elizabeth Spires;

Lamancha — Grand Champion Elizabeth Spires;

Nigerian — Grand Champion Doe Dominique Butcher; Grand Champion Billy Dominique Butcher.

