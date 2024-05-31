Robertson wants 'whole country' involved in Euros push

Andy Robertson says Scotland must "bring the country together" as they get set to kick off Euro 2024 in two weeks' time.

After heavily-restricted crowd and preparations three years ago, the captain says Steve Clarke's side must make the most the buzz around the country.

“It’s important that the country’s together, we’re very good at that," Robertson said.

"We always have been and we felt that at the last Euros. But I think it can go up a notch this time.

“Last time we went to Spain, which was good at the time, but this one is probably better being in Glasgow and trying to feel the atmosphere building.

"Everyone’s getting excited about it as well and seeing the Scotland flags outside the houses and things like that.

The Liverpool left-back added: “Obviously we’ve got the Finland game next week and the atmosphere will be really building at that point, the game will be a send-off, and we will just try and get as many people involved as we go.

“Not everyone will be in Germany for different circumstances, so it’s important we try and involve the whole country. “