Robertson’s late touchdown lifts Corning to a Section IV Flag Football title

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning high school flag football has earned their first ever Section IV Division I Championship.

(Media Courtesy: sectionivathletics.com, Corning Hawks Athletics)

Corning girls flag football won their first Section IV crown in thrilling fashion, on Saturday. The Hawks battled back and forth with the defending champion Binghamton Patriots, until the final seconds of game. Trailing 26-21, Corning drove down the field and set up on the 1 yard line, with 3 seconds to go. Needing a game-winning touchdown, the Hawks turned to standout Grace Robertson. The senior powered through the line on a QB sneak to seal the championship 27-26.

Corning’s thrilling win gives the team a (9-3) record to finish the season, and avenges a lopsided loss to the Patriots from May 3rd.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school postseason action in the Twin Tiers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.