Robertson set for Dundee move

Dundee appear to have won the race to sign defender Clark Robertson.

The 30-year-old is a free agent following the end of his contract with Israeli side MS Ashdod.

Robertson had also been linked with a possible move to Hibernian, but it looks like Dens Park will be his destination next term.

The centre-half began his career with his hometown club Aberdeen, where he worked under current Dundee boss Tony Docherty, who was assistant manager at Pittodrie at the time.

He then pursued a career in England, turning out for Blackpool, Rotherham United and Portsmouth, before making the move to Ashdod.