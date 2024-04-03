Advertisement

Robertson returns for Liverpool after injury

BBC

There is some good news for Scotland fans who were left sweating over Andy Robertson hobbling off during the international break.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Robertson is available for Liverpool in their game against Sheffield United on Wednesday, after missing out at the weekend.

The left-back suffered an ankle injury in Scotland's game against Northern Ireland last week, but his quick return alleviates any concerns about his fitness ahead of the Euros.