Field Level Media

NEW YORK (AP) Even as they rolled through the second half of their schedule, the Boston Celtics knew there was a notion they should lose. Tanking a game down the stretch and falling out of the No. 2 seed would have meant avoiding a playoff series with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, who were considered a team to be feared. ''We feel confident, we feel strong against anybody and we're going to come to play every single game,'' Jaylen Brown said.