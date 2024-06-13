Robertson calms injury fears

[Getty Images]

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson has eased any lingering worries surrounding his fitness before Scotland's Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

The left-back was withdrawn early from Monday's training session after a knock to the ankle, but has reassured supporters he's fully fit for Friday night.

"I'm physically good, mentally good and looking forward to what's ahead," Robertson said.

"I had an ankle injury from March and I've been nursing it a little bit from then on.

"It's all good now, we were pretty relaxed about the whole situation but I'm all good to go.

"Mentally, physically we're all ready and come kick-off we'll be 100%."