Roberts takes over West Wilson girls' basketball

Apr. 10—As West Wilson Middle School prepares to return to the site where a new building awaits four years after a tornado destroyed the old facility, a Mt. Juliet legend will be the new girls' basketball coach.

Jennifer (JJ) Johnson Roberts will be the coach of the Warriors when they set up shop in their new gym.

Roberts, who played at the old Mt. Juliet Junior High which became West Wilson Middle on the site of the rebuilt school, graduated from Mt. Juliet High in 2001. While a Lady Bear, she was a four-year member of the All-District 9-AAA team, including a three-time Most Valuable Player. She was the school's first Miss Basketball finalist in 2001.

She played collegiately for Wake Forest, helping the Lady Deacs to the WNIT quarterfinals as a senior in 2005. It was the program's first postseason tournament since the 1988 NCAA tournament.

She turned down an offer to play professionally in Holland to begin her teaching and coaching career in Mt. Juliet. After coaching the high school freshmen for a season, she joined her father, Rick Johnson, at Mt. Juliet Middle. They reached the TMSAA state tournament every year, winning it all in 2016.

More recently, she has coached her daughter in the West Wilson Basketball Association and currently coaches the North Town Hawks AAU team.

Her dad was a longtime basketball and baseball coach at Mt. Juliet Middle. He is now at Mt. Juliet Christian, located next door to West Wilson, where he coached the girls' middle school team and the high school baseball team.