Roberts scores 16 to lead Niagara past Rider 70-68

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) -- Marcus Hammond had 15 points and seven assists and hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer as Niagara narrowly beat Rider 70-68 on Friday night.

Justin Roberts had 16 points and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers for Niagara (5-11, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Raheem Solomon added 13 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 10 points.

Dimencio Vaughn had 18 points for the Broncs (9-7, 3-3). Stevie Jordan added 15 points. Tyere Marshall had 12 points.

Niagara plays Siena at home on Sunday. Rider plays Canisius on the road on Sunday.

