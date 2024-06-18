Roberts, Lady Hornets honored by KSCA

Hancock County star pitcher Lily Roberts was named the Class A Player of the Year, and the Lady Hornets’s coaches were recognized as the Class A Coaching Staff of the Year, highlighting several local honorees featured on the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association’s all-state teams that were released Monday.

Roberts, a senior, finished the year among elite company from around Kentucky. In 36 games, she posted a 1.06 earned-run average (fifth in the state) with 328 strikeouts (second), recording 26 wins (second) and only five losses. As the Hornets’ tone-setter, Roberts walked only 62 batters in 191 innings. Offensively, Roberts hit .292 with 26 runs batted in, 10 doubles, five runs scored and two home runs.

She, along with the Hancock County coaching staff, helped the Lady Hornets go 28-10, win their first 3rd Region All “A” Classic title since 2019, advance to the All “A” Classic state tournament championship game, capture the 11th District Tournament title and reach the 3rd Region Tournament finale.

Hancock County also got major contributions from junior shortstop Baylee Estes, who was named to the Class 1A all-state first team after hitting .460 with 48 runs scored, 17 RBIs, four home runs, three doubles and two triples. She finished second in the state with 47 stolen bases.

Owensboro Catholic junior Tyranda Stuart earned Class A first-team honors with a .369 batting average, 32 RBIs, 26 runs, seven home runs, six doubles and one triple. The Lady Aces went 16-15 and finished as runners-up in the 9th District Tournament.

Following Daviess County’s run to the KHSAA State Tournament — the Lady Panthers won their fifth straight 3rd Region title — Annie Newman earned Class 3A second-team recognition. The sophomore shortstop was second in the state with 68 RBIs, along with a .512 batting average, 41 runs, 16 doubles and 11 home runs. DC went 29-7 and reached the second round of the state tournament.

Hancock County senior second baseman Ella House landed on the Class A honorable mention list after batting .344 with 29 RBIs, 27 runs, seven doubles, one triple and one homer.