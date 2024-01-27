Roberto De Zerbi shows why Liverpool are admirers as Brighton continue FA Cup journey

Roberto De Zerbi once again oversaw an impressive Brighton win and performance - Getty Images/Alex Dodd

“Que sera sera, whatever will be will be,” chorused Brighton supporters following their team’s emphatic victory at Bramall Lane.

With Joao Pedro in such prolific form – the Brazilian’s hat-trick against Sheffield United took his goal count for the season to 18 in as many starts – few would bet against Roberto De Zerbi’s team reaching the FA Cup final at Wembley later this year.

The win over Chris Wilder’s side, whose contribution to what proved an enthralling fourth round tie was greater than the scoreline might suggest, also showcased the tactical prowess of Brighton’s manager in a week where he has been mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Despite spending much of the afternoon in a state of perpetual agitation, De Zerbi’s subtle adjustments and constant cajoling helped steer the visitors through a contest which, just before the interval, seemed destined to swing in Sheffield United’s favour.

“We are happy to go through but sad because of the ones we let in,” De Zerbi said, revealing a streak of perfectionism that may yet catch Liverpool’s eye. “If we want to compete at a high level, we can’t let ones in like we did.

“We did well for periods. But, like I say, I don’t like seeing things go in against us. That is an area we have to work hard at, because we made a couple of mistakes and that might have meant we did not get what we deserve.”

Signed from Watford at the end of last term, Pedro is the latest gem unearthed by Brighton in the transfer market. Although two of his efforts came from the penalty spot, the forward exuded confidence, quality and poise throughout. But De Zerbi, who many believe is behind only Xabi Alonso in the race for the Anfield hot seat, resisted the temptation to laud Pedro’s majestic performance.

Joao Pedro underlined what a talent he is with a fine hat-trick at Bramall Lane - PA/Martin Rickett

“I think Joao can get even better,” De Zerbi said. “He did well but there is plenty more to come and improvements he can make. The same goes for all of us. At this moment, all I am thinking about is getting the best out of us and all of my players.

“I consider Joao a big potential. But he can certainly show more and that’s what I’m going to push for. I believe he can be better.”

When another promising youngster, Facundo Buonanotte, produced a spectacular long-range shot to fire Brighton in front, Pedro’s first – after he was brought down by Jayden Bogle – appeared to have left De Zerbi’s side in complete control. But Gustavo Hamer and Will Osula dragged United level before the interval.

“We showed personality and character, as we always do,” Wilder said. “But we didn’t do enough with the ball when we had good situations.”

Pedro pounced again, when a handball by the hapless Bogle was spotted by the referee, before he threaded a low drive between debutant Ivo Grbic and the Croatian’s near post. Welbeck increased the hosts’ misery when he stretched Brighton’s lead during the closing stages – prompting Wilder to bemoan United’s profligacy but also laud the squad De Zerbi has constructed.

“Whatever we did, they are in the next round and we’re not,” admitted Wilder. “Better teams than us have struggled against them but, for me, we conceded some really poor goals. There were certain situations which led to the goals. They make more passes than probably anyone else at home and abroad. We knew, when the draw came out, that it was going to be difficult – especially at our place strangely – because they are so hard to press.”

“I was delighted we got ourselves into the game,” he added, confirming United had no issues with the spot-kicks awarded against them. “If we showed a little bit more quality in the last third and didn’t give them a helping hand then things might have been different.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.