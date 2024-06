Roberto De Zerbi set to take Marseille job after rejecting Manchester United

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly set to become the new Marseille manager.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the former Brighton coach rejected an offer from Manchester United.

More to follow.

