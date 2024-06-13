Roberto De Zerbi rejects Manchester United in favour of Marseille move

Whilst the final details of Roberto De Zerbi’s prospective move to Olympique de Marseille are finalised, Foot Mercato have revealed that the Italian chose the job at the Vélodrome over the position at Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag will remain at Manchester United, as widespread reports in the UK have confirmed. However, it is no secret that the Red Devils sounded out the market, approaching managers such as Thomas Tuchel but also De Zerbi. The Italian is available after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season and Foot Mercato understands that Manchester United made an approach.

De Zerbi rejected this approach, in favour of a move to Marseille. The deal taking him to OM is nearing a conclusion. Discussions between the relevant parties are at a very advanced stage and, according to Fabrizio Romano, only the compensation fee remains to be settled. This fee is thought to be worth around €6m.

In order to make the move to the Vélodrome, it is thought that De Zerbi has made financial sacrifices. The contours of a three-year deal have been outlined and only the final details remain to be settled.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle