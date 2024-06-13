Roberto De Zerbi one step away from Marseille job

According to Fabrizio Romano, Roberto De Zerbi is only one step away from being the new manager at Olympique de Marseille.

Marseille went through three managers last season. Marcelino began the campaign but resigned in September after an incendiary meeting between the club’s fans and the hierarchy. He was replaced by Gennaro Gattuso, who failed to spark a revival. He was then replaced by Jean-Louis Gasset on an interim basis. However, there was never any question of the former Ivory Coast manager remaining in the post beyond the end of the campaign, and indeed he did depart and even retired from management in May.

Now-former FC Porto manager Sergio Conceiçao had been the favourite for the position for much of the summer. However, his move to the Vélodrome has cooled. In recent hours, De Zerbi, who left Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the Premier League season, has become the favourite for the position.

Romano understands that De Zerbi and Marseille are set to agree a deal. Only one step remains, paying Brighton the compensation fee, which has reduced from €15m to €6m after the Italian left the Seagulls.

