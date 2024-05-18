Roberto De Zerbi to leave Brighton – where he could go next

Roberto De Zerbi will leave the Amex following Sunday's end-of-season match against Manchester United - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is to leave the club after Sunday’s season-ending clash with Manchester United.

The Italian joined Albion in September 2022 after Graham Potter left for Chelsea and enjoyed immediate success, taking the club to their highest-ever top-flight finish of sixth.

That secured a campaign in this season’s Europa League and saw De Zerbi linked with a number of high-profile jobs, including Liverpool.

Brighton and De Zerbi made the last 16 of the Europa League, while they sit 10th in the Premier League with a game to go.

Chairman Tony Bloom said: “Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans.

“We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future.

“I am sure our fans will give Roberto and his staff a wonderful and fully deserved send off at the Amex before, during and after tomorrow’s match.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank Roberto and his staff for all their hard work in the past two seasons. They all leave our club on good terms and with our very best wishes for the future.”

De Zerbi said: “I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons.

“We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

“I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans.”

Where De Zerbi could go next

The deposed champions of Germany said they had mutually agreed to terminate Thomas Tuchel’s contract and despite speculation they could yet keep him beyond this season, he is widely expected to leave in the summer with a return to the Premier League – and potentially Manchester United – mooted. Bayern have been linked with a variety of successors, including Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and Zinedine Zidane, but De Zerbi is thought to feature highly on the club’s shortlist.

Xavi’s future remains in considerable doubt, despite his decision to perform a U-turn and continue as coach. Earlier in the season Xavi said he would be leaving in the summer but later changed his mind, though that has not stopped speculation he could be sacked after Barca saw bitter rivals Real Madrid seal the La Liga title.

The Serie A giants sacked Massimiliano Allegri two days after he led the side to the Italian Cup with a 1-0 win over Atalanta. Allegri was sent off for ranting at officials and Juve said his behaviour was ‘incompatible with the values of Juventus’. Paolo Montero is in interim charge for the remainder of the season and De Zerbi knows all about Serie A from his playing days, as well as spells in charge of Palermo, Benevento and Sassuolo, among others.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is effectively on trial under the new regime at Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and De Zerbi has been mentioned as a contender for the job in the past if Ten Hag is sacked. However, it is understood that he is not among the favourites if a position becomes available.

