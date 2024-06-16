Roberto De Zerbi is already planning Marseille’s transfer window

According to Saber Desfarges, Roberto De Zerbi has already met with the Olympique de Marseille’s hierarchy to discuss transfer targets for the upcoming window which opens in France on the 1st of July.

A new project has been promised in La Provence after Marseille failed to secure passage into Europe, and the ex-Brighton manager has reportedly already watched some of Marseille’s more recent results as he looks to figure out which players might or might not fit into his characteristic tactical system.

Despite not yet officially putting pen to paper, De Zerbi has got to work immediately in attempting to reshape a squad that struggled last season, recording only five victories away from the Stade Vélodrome in all competitions. This appears to fit the rumours that one of the key reasons why De Zerbi and Brighton were happy to part ways was that the Italian manager wanted a greater say in the transfer market.

Roberto De Zerbi announcement is expected imminently

All of this points towards an imminent announcement for the Italian manager, with Foot Mercato suggesting that within the coming hours, an exciting new face will be leading Les Phocéens.

GFFN | Nick Hartland