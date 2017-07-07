Roberto Osuna responds to accusation of 'showing up' Carlos Correa

On Thursday, Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna had a very Osuna-like appearance, pitching a clean 1-2-3 inning to save a 7-4 win – seemingly without complications.

However, complications arose following the game when he was called out by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa for his conduct on the final play – which looked like this:

Roberto Osuna collects his 3rd save in 3 games, 21st straight save, and 78th of his career. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/AlQuEDJsHe — Andrew Hockridge (@drewhockridge) July 7, 2017





Correa told the Houston Chronicle’s Hunter Atkins he was not best pleased with Osuna.

“I don’t know what’s so special about that: throwing me a 3-2 cutter; showing me up. I go home, relax. Next time I face him, he better not give up a homer.”

It was a confusing reaction to a seemingly innocuous game-ending play. Osuna appeared to take a little bit of time coming off the mound, but saying that was an effort to ‘show up’ Correa seems like a stretch. The 22-year-old closer was as perplexed as anyone else about how this became a thing.

“I don’t why he thought I was showing him up,” he said prior to Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and Astros. “I was going to flip the ball to first base, but Smoakie wasn’t there yet. He gave me a little bit of time because he didn’t run hard to first base, that’s it … If I did something wrong I apologize because that wasn’t my intention.”

Osuna will get to share a locker room with Correa as he joins the shortstop on the American League All-Star team, but he doesn’t seeing it being an issue.

“I don’t mind. I don’t know why that would be a problem”

For his part, Correa also considers the whole episode a nonevent at this point.

“For me it’s not a big deal, the way I said it yesterday I was laughing about it because this is baseball,” he said on Friday. “People have different reactions to different plays. The play was nothing special.”

As far as being All-Star teammates goes, there’s no saltiness on Correa’s end.

“Obviously if I see him I’m going to say ‘hi’ to him, it’s not like I hate the guy.”

