Roberto Luongo had epic response to 2011 Bruins' Stanley Cup Game 7 Zoom chat

Roberto Luongo is one of the best Twitter follows among retired and active NHL players, and he didn't disappoint Wednesday.

Around 20 players from the Boston Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup championship team got together on a Zoom video conference call Tuesday night to watch a replay of their Game 7 win over the Vancouver Canucks. It was a pretty remarkable sight, and there were plenty of jokes and chirps from the players involved.

Luongo, of course, was the Canucks' goalie during that Stanley Cup Final matchup, and it mostly was a series to forget for the veteran netminder. He gave up 20 goals and posted an .891 save percentage in the seven games. He also allowed three goals in Game 7 as Vancouver lost 4-0 to the B's on home ice.

Luongo, who is one of the funniest players on social media, couldn't help but react to the Bruins' watch party with the following tweet:

This is precisely what my nightmares have looked like https://t.co/XsFQOQPwOW — Strombone (@strombone1) April 22, 2020

Classic Luongo right there.

The 2011 defeat was no doubt a low point in Luongo's career, but to his credit, he hasn't been afraid to have a little fun with the memory at his own expense.

