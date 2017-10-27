Roberto Clemente Award: Cubs' Anthony Rizzo a friend to pediatric cancer patients

HOUSTON – There is a place in our souls for the people who treat our children well, the people who’d help them be kinder and more generous. The people who’d make them laugh and believe in fairy tales, even the ones that come true. Especially those. There is a warm place in there for the people who become their inspirations and on some days their heroes. The best among them, however, become our children’s friends, because sometimes there’s just not enough of those to go around.

Not all the time, but every once in a while, when Anthony Rizzo stands on the other side of a door at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, and he’s dressed in his jersey and he’s going to walk through that doorway and sit on the edge of the bed and be a friend, he is sick again. He’s 18 and sitting in the car with his mom and they are driving to Miami again, and he feels his stomach go soft and he tastes the metallic exhaust of the chemotherapy and he smells the hallways that led him to the needle and his own cancer treatment.

Then he blinks and smiles. He is healthy and strong, and little Ethan is in there. Or Parker. Or Benjamin. Abby. Savannah. Mia. Ryan. It’s probably a Tuesday, and this is where he spends so many of his Tuesdays, in among the little boys and girls who are fighting so hard to be healthy and strong, in among the moms and dads who have to believe their little boys and girls one day will be. Anthony Rizzo is. So can they. Just a little more time. A little more fight. So can they.

“Whatta we got today?” he asks, and a little boy looks up and smiles back, and the Cubs first baseman says he remembers these tubes and that monitor, how not fun that was, but, hey, just like that it was over and just like that I was feeling good and just like that it’s nine years later. Just like that you’ll be done with it too, promise.