Robert Woods wants “to get it done in the air,” but will do whatever’s asked

The Rams said farewell to Todd Gurley in the offseason and signed two wide receivers to big extensions, which may have led some to think that the team would be throwing the ball more often this season.

It’s been the opposite through the first six weeks of the season. The Rams are throwing the ball less than in head coach Sean McVay’s first three seasons as their head coach and Robert Woods, who got one of those extensions, is being targeted less often than in any other season with the team.

Woods has 27 catches on 41 targets, but he’s been used more often as a runner and he said this week that the team’s 4-2 record trumps any concern he might have about his role on the offense.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Woods said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I obviously want the ball in my hands, to find ways to make plays, to get it done in the air. . . . That’s just how it’s been working out so far. I’m just trying to keep it going, and hope the ball finds me the rest of the season.”

The offense had a hard time against the 49ers last Sunday and they’ll be facing a tough Bears Defense this weekend as they try to get back on track.

