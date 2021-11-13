Robert Woods out for year after tearing ACL in practice Friday

The Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. this week as almost a luxury, adding depth to a wide receiver group that already featured Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. However, Beckham’s role will be even bigger than expected.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Woods suffered a torn ACL in practice on Friday and will miss the rest of the year. The injury occurred on the same day that Beckham arrived in Los Angeles.

On the same day that the team signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., Rams’ WR Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice Friday, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Schefter reported that Woods went down on Friday but finished practice, even holding a media session without thinking it was a serious injury. Further tests revealed it was a torn ACL, unfortunately, which is a huge blow to the Rams offense.

Robert Woods hurt his knee at practice Friday. He went down, got up, finished practice, conducted interviews with the media after, nobody thought anything wrong…and then tests discovered later that he tore his ACL, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

This season, Woods has 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He’s second on the team in those categories, putting together a strong first half of the year despite his opportunities being somewhat limited by the breakout of Kupp.

Peter Schrager reported that the injury was non-contact and occurred on a jet sweep in practice, and that the team hoped it wasn’t as serious as initially feared.

Robert Woods’ injury happened at Friday’s practice. He ran a jet sweep on air. Planted his foot and felt something awry. There was hope last night it wasn’t as serious as feared. Alas, it’s a torn ACL. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 13, 2021

Woods carries a ton of value for the Rams with his leadership and blocking ability, too, being a captain and an integral part of the locker room. He’ll be a tough player to replace but at least they now have Beckham, as well as Kupp and Jefferson.

