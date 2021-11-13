Robert Woods suffered torn ACL in Friday’s practice

The Rams’ receiving corps has taken a major blow.

Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL during Friday’s practice, according to multiple reports.

Woods apparently hurt his knee during the session but was able to finish practice. It wasn’t until after practice that tests were run and the full extent of the injury was discovered. That’s likely why Woods did not appear on the team’s Friday injury report.

Already with a thin receiving group, Los Angeles had just signed Odell Beckham Jr. Now the club will likely have to accelerate the process of getting Beckham involved. Aside from Beckham and star receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams currently have Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and J.J. Koski on their roster.

Woods has been with the Rams since signing as a free agent in 2017. This season, he recorded 45 receptions for 556 yards with four touchdowns. He also took eight carries for 46 yards with a TD.

Originally a Bills second-round pick in 2013, Woods has caught 570 passes for 7,077 yards with 35 touchdowns in his nine seasons.

The Rams play the 49ers on Monday night.

