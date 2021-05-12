Robert Woods shares message with fans after switching to No. 2 jersey

Robert Woods is one of many NFL players switching jersey numbers this year after the league loosened its restrictions thanks to a proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receivers are now allowed to wear single-digit numbers, as are running backs and defensive backs.

Woods didn’t waste the opportunity to go back to the number he’s worn throughout his life on the football field, changing from No. 17 to 2. He wore it first in pop warner and all the way through college at USC before switching to 17 in the NFL.

He shared a message with fans on Twitter after officially switching to No. 2, sharing why the change means so much to him.

Jalen Ramsey also wanted to wear No. 2 once the rule was passed, but Woods appears to have gotten it based on seniority. Woods is from Southern California, went to USC and has been with the Rams longer, all of which likely played a role in him getting the number of his choosing.

Ramsey appears to be sticking with No. 20 for now, but several other Rams are changing their numbers, too – including DeSean Jackson and Darious Williams.