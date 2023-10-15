Robert Woods set to play, Tank Dell is expected to sit out

The Texans had a pair of wide receivers listed as questionable on Friday's injury report and it appears there will be two different decisions on their availability for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that veteran Robert Woods is expected to be in the lineup. Rookie Tank Dell is set to miss the game, however.

Woods, who has 21 catches for 221 yards this season, was listed as questionable with injured ribs that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday. He returned for limited work Thursday and a full practice on Friday.

Dell is recovering from a concussion and his only practice of the week was a limited session on Friday. The third-round pick has 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns.