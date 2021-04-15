Breaking News:

LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after dealing with irregular heartbeat in last game

Robert Woods says Rams offense is ‘looking loaded once again’

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
After struggling on offense in the last two years, the Los Angeles Rams made a massive change this offseason, trading Jared Goff and three draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. The move has just about everyone in Southern California excited, hopefully paving the way for the Rams to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium next February.

After spending four years with Goff as his quarterback, Robert Woods will now have someone new throwing him passes. He was on “Good Morning Football” Thursday discussing the addition of Stafford, saying he hopes to help get some playoff wins for the veteran QB, who has yet to win a postseason game in his career.

Woods says the Rams offense looks loaded once again.

The Rams finished second in points and yards in 2018 when they made their Super Bowl run, but they’ve declined in each of the last two years: 11th in points in 2019 and 22nd in 2020.

Stafford has a legitimate chance to throw for 5,000-plus yards in the Rams offense next season, especially with there being 17 games. He has a strong offensive line in front of him – save for the center position – and a top group of pass catchers, as well as a brilliant coach in Sean McVay.

The Rams and Stafford are certainly set up for success next season despite their highly competitive division.

