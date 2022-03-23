Robert Woods says goodbye to the Rams and LA, thanks fans for their support

Robert Woods is now on the third team of his NFL career after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Tennessee Titans – a deal that no one saw coming before the Rams signed Allen Robinson in free agency. Woods joins a promising team led by Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, but he leaves behind a group he grew close with over the last five years.

Woods arrived in Tennessee on Wednesday as the trade became official and on his way out of Los Angeles, he shared one last message for the Rams, the coaching staff and everyone who supported him in Southern California – including the fans.

“To the Los Angeles Rams, thank you for the opportunity you have given me the last 5 seasons- it means a lot to me both personally and professionally to have been able to return to my hometown to play football at the highest level. It was a dream come true,” Woods wrote.

He thanked Sean McVay, wide receivers coach Eric Yarber, as well as the entire staff in Thousand Oaks – a classy move by the new Titans receiver. He went on to show his appreciation to his teammates who have supported him, saying they formed “an unbreakable bond and real friendships over the years.”

Read Woods’ full message below.