The Titans made some major changes to their receiving corps this offseason, swapping out A.J. Brown and Julio Jones for Treylon Burks and Robert Woods in a series of transactions.

Woods is still recovering from his torn ACL suffered in a November practice last year when he was with the Rams. But Woods has gotten back on the field in a limited capacity during the team’s offseason program with the hope he can be at full speed during training camp.

That’s allowed Woods to get a little more familiar with his new quarterback. Woods said on Wednesday that he’s been able to pick Tannehill’s brain on and off the field to get a better sense of anticipation for how things will work once the season starts.

“Ryan is a really good leader, being able to not only talk out there on the football field, but talk in the meeting room, talk in between plays,” Woods said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that you expect from a quarterback and a leader, is there’s no time off, really. He’s always leading. He’s, I don’t want to say interrupting coaches in the meetings, but he’s throwing in his two cents in what he expects from the receivers, where he expects us to be, and kind of what he sees and how he wants to throw the ball.”

With Burks a rookie needing to pick things up quickly, the Titans will need Woods to be a steady target for Tannehill throughout the year. The Titans finished 15th in points scored and 17th in total offense last year, winning the AFC South at 12-5. But the club was 24th in passing yards and 19th in passing touchdowns.

Robert Woods: Ryan Tannehill is a really good leader originally appeared on Pro Football Talk