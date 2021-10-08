Robert Woods reminds Rams he's a playmaker: Takeaways from win over Seahawks

Rams coach Sean McVay celebrates with wide receiver Robert Woods and running back Sony Michel, second from left, after Michel scored a touchdown in the second half of a 26-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. (Craig Mitchelldyer / Associated Press)

The Rams’ record improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the NFC West with a 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Here’s what we learned from the Rams’ victory:

Robert Woods still plays for the Rams

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods runs the ball after making a catch in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. (Craig Mitchelldyer / Associated Press)

Yes, just after the start of the 2020 season, Woods signed a four-year extension that included $32 million in guarantees. He was an integral player in Sean McVay’s offense for four seasons.

But through the first four games of 2021, Woods was largely a role player. A low-profile and not entirely satisfied one.

Woods, a team captain, would never complain publicly. But he initiated a chat with McVay.

That Woods was targeted 15 times and caught 12 passes for 150 yards was not a coincidence. And it makes the Rams offense more diverse.

Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel form a good combo

Rams running back Darrell Henderson carries the ball ahead of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams during the second half. (Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

It sometimes seems like McVay cannot help himself. He’s got a quarterback with crazy arm talent, experience and poise — so he leans toward pass plays. Totally understandable.

But the Seahawks entered the game as the NFL’s worst rushing defense. And Henderson was off to a productive start.

At one point McVay called nine consecutive passes, including one that resulted in an interception.

When he called on Henderson and Michel, they produced.

Henderson rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in 17 carries. Michel ran for 37 yards and a touchdown in 11 carries.

Robert Rochell could be a player to watch

Rams cornerback Robert Rochell knocks the ball away from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the end zone during the second half. (Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Rochell, a fourth-round draft pick from Central Arkansas, started in place of David Long, who struggled last week in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

There are easier assignments than starting for the first time against a Seahawks team featuring seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and tight end Will Dissly.

Wilson and offensive coordinator Shan Waldron, a former Rams assistant, went after Rochell and took advantage of his inexperience on several important plays.

But the 6-foot-2 Rochell also made a few plays.

Losing Darious Williams would be a major blow

Rams cornerback Darious Williams walks off the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 19. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

OK, we didn’t necessarily learn this in the game, but when Williams was assisted off the field by trainers because of an ankle injury — and did not return — it raised the specter of the Rams possibly playing a few games without him.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the star, but Williams helps enable him to flourish.

If Williams is sidelined, that means Ramsey will be playing with Rochell, Long and, possibly, Terrell Burgess.

Matt Gay needs to be more consistent

Rams kicker Matt Gay struggled at times against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. (Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Start with kickoffs. Two bounced out of bounds, giving the Seahawks the ball at the 40-yard line.

Gay also missed an extra-point attempt that bounced off the right upright.

But Gay came through with two field goals, including one with 24 seconds left.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.