Robert Woods reacts to 'TNF' win vs. Packers
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods reacts to 'TNF' win vs. Green Bay Packers.
There are 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2022. Heres how to watch them on Amazon Prime Video this NFL season.
Recapping the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Thursday, November 17
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans showed they don't have to rely exclusively on their bruising ground attack. With Green Bay focusing on trying to slow down Derrick Henry, Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.
The Packers' season might be over after an uninspired home loss on Thursday.
Stout defense and a heavy dose of Derrick Henry has been the Titans' calling card the past few seasons – and the Packers endured both Thursday night.
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Aaron Rodgers stole a touchdown from the Tennessee Titans in the Packers' must-win Thursday night game.
The Tennessee Titans will try to score a second straight win on short rest against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.
The Packers lose to the Titans, 27-17. Matt LaFleur's team has lost six of seven games and is 4-7.
