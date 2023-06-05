Last year, receiver Robert Woods was coming off a torn ACL when he was traded from the Rams to the Titans.

While Woods was able to play all 17 games for Tennessee in 2022, he registered just 53 catches for 527 yards with two touchdowns. His yards per reception was also at a career-low of 9.9.

That’s a far cry from Woods’ peak production with Los Angeles, as he caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards with six TDs when the club won the NFC title in 2018. Woods then had 90 receptions in each of the next two years.

Woods, 31, would like to get back to that form with the Texans in 2023.

“I had my fewest yards and might have just as well had my second-fewest attempts [last year]. I’m able to make the plays and do more with more,” Woods told DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, noting he “most definitely” feels he can be a 1,000-yard receiver again. “And I think that was the thing when I got to L.A., I saw my catches go from 50 a year to 90, to 100. And obviously, I doubled my yards and doubled the stats.

“It’s just about getting the opportunity to make plays and help contribute to the team. That’s what I’m hoping to do here in Houston, have opportunities to make big plays and be myself and do what I’m capable of doing.”

As an experienced veteran, Woods should be a patricianly important target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud — provided Stroud is, in fact, Houston’s starter when the season begins.

Robert Woods “most definitely” feels he can still be a 1,000-yard receiver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk