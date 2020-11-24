Robert Woods, Mike Evans trade touchdowns on Monday Night Football

Practicing at night didn’t get the Buccaneers off to a faster start. Of course, the Bucs are playing against the league’s top-ranked defense in yards allowed.

The Bucs took the opening kickoff and punted after only six plays and 16 yards. They had better success on their second drive but not before falling behind 7-0.

The Rams held the ball for almost eight minutes in going 80 yards in 13 plays on their first possession. Robert Woods scored on a 4-yard pass from Jared Goff, giving the Rams a 7-0 lead with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bucs reached into the red zone as the first quarter ended, and they scored only 50 seconds into the second quarter as Mike Evans went beast mode. Evans caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady, but it was Evans who did all the work.

He carried the Rams into the end zone to tie the game 7-7.

Brady is 7-of-10 for 55 yards and a touchdown after two series, while Goff went 7-of-8 for 72 yards and a touchdown on his first drive.

Cooper Kupp caught five passes for 62 yards on the Rams’ opening drive.

The Bucs did get their left tackle back in the lineup after Donovan Smith was rolled from behind in a scary-looking injury on the first play. The team initially listed Smith as questionable to return, but he was on the field for the Bucs’ second drive.

