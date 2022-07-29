Wide receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL last November and missed the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl, but he is hopeful that he won’t be missing any games with his new team.

The Rams traded Woods to the Titans this offseason and the veteran wideout has been practicing without a knee brace at training camp this week. Woods said he feels he’ll be ready to go if the team wants him to play in the preseason, but that his “biggest objective” is being ready to play against the Giants on September 11.

Woods is doing what he can to test the knee ahead of that point.

“It’s more so just go and push it,” Woods said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “It’s strong enough. It’s repaired. It’s healed. It’s more so about actually just doing it. So my mentality going out here and practicing is push it and go. You almost want to like push it to the limit and see what you can do and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Titans have first-round pick Treylon Burks back on the field after a rough time in OTAs, but he’s a rookie and they’d like to avoid putting too much on his shoulders too early. Having Woods in the lineup would help achieve that goal without overly compromising the passing game.

Robert Woods out of knee brace, shooting for Week 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk