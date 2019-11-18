Robert Woods is a surprise inactive for Rams due to a 'personal issue'

The Los Angeles Rams will be shorthanded when they take on the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football.” Receiver Robert Woods was surprisingly on the team’s list of inactives due to a “personal issue,” according to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network.

Woods’ absence leaves the team in a rough spot on offense. The Rams will also be without wideout Brandin Cooks, who is dealing with a concussion.

With Cooks and Woods out, quarterback Jared Goff will rely on his favorite target, Cooper Kupp, even more than normal. The Rams will also have to find ways to get running back Todd Gurley and tight end Gerald Everett more involved in the passing game.

Since signing with the Rams in 2017, the 27-year-old Woods has been a key cog in one of the best offenses in football. Last season, Woods caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards and 6 touchdowns. In 9 games this season, Woods has 45 catches for 566 yards, but has failed to score a receiving touchdown.

Losing Woods puts even more pressure on Goff after an abysmal performance in a Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Goff threw 2 interceptions and was held without a score in the 17-12 loss. Kupp did not have a catch despite 4 targets.

Kupp will have to put up better numbers if the Rams hope to beat the Bears in Week 11. While Kupp should get plenty of targets, the Bears can now focus all their resources on making sure Goff has to rely on other options.

