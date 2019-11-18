Robert Woods inactive for Rams, David Montgomery active for Bears

The Rams ruled wide receiver Brandin Cooks out with a concussion early in the week, but they waited until Sunday to deactivate their other starting wideout.

Robert Woods is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Bears. Woods did not appear on the injury report at all this week and it’s not clear why he’s not in the team’s plans tonight.

Woods wasn’t an injury question, but there was one about Bears rookie running back David Montgomery. He was dealing with an ankle injury during the week and will be in the lineup for Chicago.

With Cooks and Woods out, the Rams will have Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds, JoJo Natson, Mike Thomas and Nsimba Webster at receiver.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback Darious Williams, safety Jake Gervase, offensive lineman Jamil Demby and defensive lineman Greg Gaines are also inactive for the Rams.

Cornerback Duke Shelley, linebacker Isaiah Irving, linebacker Danny Trevathan, offensive lineman Alex Bars, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, tight end Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Riley Ridley are out for the Bears.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. ET: The Rams say Woods is out because of a personal issue.