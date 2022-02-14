Robert Woods had a perfect one-word reaction after Cooper Kupp beat Eli Apple for game-winning TD

Cooper Kupp carried the Rams on their game-winning drive, catching four passes, including the game-winner from Matthew Stafford. He dominated his matchup with Eli Apple, who he scored the go-ahead touchdown against with 1:25 left.

After Kupp came down with the back-shoulder fade, he went to the sideline and Robert Woods said one word to him: Applesauce.

Get it? Because Kupp beat Eli APPLE for the touchdown? It was a perfect way to subtly troll Apple, who was also lost in coverage on Kupp’s first touchdown of the game.

It was a rough game for Apple, who allowed four completions for 41 yards and two touchdowns in coverage against the Rams, giving up a passer rating of 113.7 to Matthew Stafford.

He was the subject of many jokes on Twitter, with other NFL players trolling him, too.