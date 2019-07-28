Robert Woods gets a raise from Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are rewarding wide receiver Robert Woods with a bump in pay after a career-year helped carry the team to the Super Bowl last season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Rams are giving Woods a raise of $3 million in total over the next two seasons. Woods will receive an additional $1 million base salary for the 2019 season and has a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus for the 2020 season.

Woods will now earn $6 million in salary this year instead of the $5 million he was previously owed.

Woods led the Rams in receptions last year and surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. In two seasons with the Rams, Woods has racked up 142 receptions, 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns in 28 games played. He had just 12 touchdowns combined in four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Woods signed a five-year deal with the Rams in 2017 worth up to $39 million with $15 million guaranteed. Woods was making less than half of what fellow teammate Brandin Cooks receiving in an extension signed prior to last season, and was not among the top 35 contracts for wide receivers across the league in average annual value.

It’s rare to see a player get a straight pay raise without a contract extension to tie the player to the team longer. However, Woods had three years remaining on his deal and had clearly out-performed the value of the deal he signed two years ago. It still may not the type of money Woods could achieve if he was a free agent again today, but it’s a welcome bonus to help keep a key contributor happy after two strong seasons with the team.