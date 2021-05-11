Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had tried to call No. 2, like “shotgun.” It didn’t work.

Receiver Robert Woods, who wore No. 2 at USC, will now wear No. 2 for the Rams. To do so, he’ll have to purchase (at retail) any unsold No. 17 jerseys.

Also for the Rams, new receiver DeSean Jackson will wear No. 1. Safety Jordan Fuller will don No. 4. And cornerback Darious Williams is switching to No. 11.

Woods presumably secured dibs on No. 2 based on seniority, both in the league and with the team.

Last month, the NFL dramatically altered the numbering system, making single digits available to receivers, tight ends, running backs, defensive backs, and linebackers.

Robert Woods gets No. 2, not Jalen Ramsey originally appeared on Pro Football Talk