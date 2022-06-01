Robert Woods: It feels good to ease back into football again

The Titans acquired receiver Robert Woods in March after an ACL tear prematurely ended his 2021 season in November.

Woods is now participating in Tennessee’s OTA sessions, albeit on a limited basis. Still, Woods said Wednesday that he’s glad to be back on the field.

“It’s good to be out there with the guys, learning this offense to be out there and just build some chemistry with Ryan [Tannehill] and our other receivers and really just everyone in our huddle,” Woods said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “But it feels good just to be back playing football again — I guess easing back into it. But it just feels good to go on the grass and being out there with the guys.”

Woods declined to give reporters a firm timetable of when he’ll get back to full speed. But he did talk about building confidence in his knee through the work he’s doing now in the individual drills and jog-through periods.

“You’ve got to try it before you’ve got to do it to have that confidence,” Woods said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I feel like that’s the kind of stuff that allows me to have confidence and being able to pick it up. And as we get to go full speed, I’ve already made these cuts at a certain level. And as we start picking up the speeds, it just comes from being able to do the drills and translating it to the field.”

Woods caught 45 passes for 556 yards with four touchdowns last year before suffering the ACL tear in practice. He also had 46 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown.

Woods eclipsed 1,000 yards twice in his time with Los Angeles, having signed with the team as a free agent in 2017. He spent his first four seasons with the Bills, who selected Woods in the second round of the 2013 draft.

