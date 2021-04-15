Robert Woods excited about adding Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jackson

Josh Alper
·1 min read
After his trade to the Rams became official, quarterback Matthew Stafford had some nice things to say about wide receiver Robert Woods.

The admiration is mutual. Woods was a guest on PFT Live on Thursday and said he was both “shocked and excited” when he heard about the trade that brought Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and draft picks. The shock came from saying farewell to Goff while the excitement was due to “seeing what [Stafford’s] done in Detroit.”

Woods included “spreading the ball around” among those things he saw from the quarterback and another addition to the offense will figure into that as well. DeSean Jackson will join Woods and Cooper Kupp in the receiver group, and Woods is excited about what dimension he can bring to the offense.

“To bring him to our offense is super exciting, super dangerous for us,” Woods said. “Allows things to open up all around the field, underneath, down deep.”

Jackson didn’t stay healthy in Philadelphia last year and that will have to change in order for him to have a hand in what the Rams hope will be an improved passing offense in 2021.

Robert Woods excited about adding Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

